Vijayawada’s foodies throng Eat Street as outlets stay open till midnight

July 02, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Foodies in Vijayawada can savour their favourite dishes till late night at Eat Street, one the most happening places in the city.

Following the requests of hoteliers and shopkeepers of the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium complex, the corporation and police officials have changed the timings of the food court at Eat Street, allowing the eateries to stay open till midnight instead of the earlier deadline of 10 p.m. Food stalls which earlier used to open early at 8 p.m. are now opening at 9.30 p.m. and the last orders are accepted till midnight.

Recently, hoteliers and restaurant owners in the city objected to the timings of the food court as it was impacting their businesses. “The night food court was meant to serve food till 1 a.m. initially. As it was opening early, our businesses were affected. We approached the officials seeking restoration of the original timings and the response was positive,” said Vijayawada Hotel Owners Association president P.V. Ramana.

Recently, NTR district Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata held a meeting with all the stakeholders following the request of the hoteliers. He said the new timings were fixed based on the feedback of all the stakeholders including hoteliers, food stall owners, municipal officials and owners of IGMC Stadium complex shops.

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has developed Eat Street with street scaping at a cost of ₹1.4 crore. About 60 food stalls operate at Eat Street daily, serving a variety of foods from mocktails to biryanis.