Vijayawada’s commoners rise to the occasion, come to the help of flood victims

At a time when most of the shops on Bhagat Singh Nagar, near the Singh Nagar flyover, ran out of milk, water bottles and groceries, forcing people to walk long distances to get the same, a few good samaritans rose to the ocassion to do their bit.

These do not belong to any group or any association, and are simply regular individuals who felt bad for the people in distress and lending a helping hand.

“This is my city, and when people here are suffering so much, I could not look away. It is like a tsunami,” said Siva Prasad, a vendor, who sells samosa at a stall in Krishna Lanka. He gets not more than ₹700 per day, but spent ₹2,000 in two days on buying sacks containing water sachets. Each sack has 100 sachets.

On Bhagat Singh Nagar road, an elderly woman, Nagalakshmi, and her grandson, Sai, a first year BTech student, were distributing buttermilk to people, who had come here after walking for 2-3 km.

There was another group of four youth, all cousins and friends, who were distributing water bottles free of charge at the same point on Tuesday.

“We wanted to reach those areas where the boats have not yet reached, but we were not allowed to go there. So, we started giving it to those waiting here for buses and auto-rickshaws,” Alekya said. The other three include Nireekshan Kumar, Ashok and Anil Kumar. They bought 200 bottles for ₹2,500 and filled them with mineral water. “It did not take more than 20 minutes for the bottles to get over,” Alekya said, adding that they would come again in the evening.

