Vijayawada’s civic body to deploy boats for clean canals

July 08, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijayawada is blessed with three major irrigation canals and a rivulet which pass through the breadth of the city. It is because of the three canals — Bandar, Eluru and Ryves — that originate at the Prakasam Barrage’s Krishna Eastern Main Canal the city is called ‘Venice of A.P.’

However, for the past several decades the canals have been anything but blessing to the city as they were treated only as garbage and sewage dumping bases by the citizens as well as the governments. Despite strenuous attempts by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) over the past several years, citizens continue to dump garbage and pollute the canals.

Under the Mission Clean Krishna programme, the VMC has recently removed over 5,000 tonnes of garbage from the canals during a month-long drive involving over 4,000 workers and machinery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the three canals and Budameru rivulet will soon be guarded by men plying in beautifully decked up motorised country boats throughout the day. The VMC will soon deploy five boats in the three canals and Budameru rivulet to keep them clean. The boats will also be used to remove garbage found in the canals.

“The boats are currently being painted, they will be fixed with motors and then deployed in the canals within four to five days. The idea of deploying boats to guard the canals was conceived the civic chief who recruited 10 persons with expertise in swimming to pilot the boats,” said VMC’s Biologist Ch. Surya Kumar, who is overseeing the preparation of boats on Saturday. VMC had purchased three new boats in addition to two existing ones.

Apart from deploying boats, the VMC is also setting up meshes across the canals at certain locations so that the garbage gets accumulated at one point near the berms and then it is removed using automated machines that will be installed on the berms.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.