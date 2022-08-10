Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: ZPH school students take out rally with 400-foot-long national flag

Aligineni Ped Muttaiah Zilla Parishad High School students taking out a rally with national flag at Kotturu Tadepalli in Vijayawada Rural mandal in NTR district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement
G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA August 10, 2022 19:44 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 19:44 IST

The students of Aligineni Ped Muttaiah Zilla Parishad High School took out a rally with a 400-foot-long national flag as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, at Kotturu Tadepalli in Vijayawada Rural mandal of NTR district on Wednesday.

The rally was organised to create awareness for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme as part of which Tricolours would be hoisted at every household in Kotturu Tadepalli.

Sarpanch Vuyyuru Gopala Rao, MPTC member S. Venkata Durga flagged off the  rally that passed through Vijayawada-Vissannapeta R&B road from the high school to the panchayat office before culminating at the school. 

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Gopala Rao said the youth of the country must take inspiration from freedom fighters and help put the nation on the path of progress.

The Central and Sstate governments are organising many programmes as part of the celebration of 75th years of Independence he said.

APH ZPH school in-charge headmaster I. Vijay, Parents Monitoring Committee chairman S.K. Baji, YSRCP leader Parikalal Srinivasa Rao, and school staff participated in the rally.

About 450 students, teachers, people’s representatives, and citizens participated in the rally. Students, in the attire of Bharat Mata, Mahatma Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru, participated in the programme.

