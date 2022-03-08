Vijayawada writer pens 1,256-page Telugu novel

Venkat Poolabala, a writer from the city, has written a Telugu classical novel named 'Bharatvarsh' which is set in meter verse.

With a length of 1,265 pages, the novel is an experiment of sorts as it is one of the longest to be ever written in classical Telugu, Mr. Venkat says.

Mr. Venkat said the book is currently under the assessment of Guinness World Records for the claim of the longest novel in classical Telugu written in the shortest period of eight months. The book was released by Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi.