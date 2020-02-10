Vijayawada witnesses scattered rainfall

The city witnessed scattered rainfall and drizzling on Sunday and the temperature came down bringing relief to the citizens. The city which was witnessing over 32° Celsius maximum temperature since the past few days witnessed cool breezes. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 27° Celsius.

Meanwhile, the weatherman predicts similar weather conditions in the next three days. Cloudy sky, rainfall or drizzles are likely to occur in the city up to Wednesday, as per the weather forecast.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely to occur at a few places across the coastal Andhra Pradesh till Monday morning, under the influence of cyclonic circulation, the meteorology officials have said.

“Cyclonic circulation lies over the south interior Odisha and its neighbourhood at 1.5 km above the mean sea level. Low level easterlies prevail over the State,” they said.

Isolated places in coastal A.P. , Yanam and Rayalaseema received rain in the last 24 hours. Therlam and Merakamudidam in Vizianagaram district, Veeraghattam in Srikakulam and Gajapathinagaram in Vizianagaram received 5 cm rain each.