Vijayawada wagon depot bags first prize for energy conservation in railway workshops sector

December 14, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST

The Vijayawada Wagon Depot has bagged the first prize in energy conservation at the national level.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain and Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Narendra A. Patil at a function organised in connection with the ‘National Energy Conservation Day’, by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency under the aegis of the Ministry of Power, Government of India at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

The depot stood top in energy conservation in the railway workshops sector.

The awards were presented for following the best energy management practices for saving energy, helping reduce carbon footprint and bringing down the energy intensity in the country.

The Vijayawada depot is one of the major sheds in SCR for attending to all types of sick wagons and also for Routine Over Hauling (ROH) of different wagons. The Area Training Centre in ROH Depot imparts training to newly recruited staff of the Vijayawada and Guntur Divisions, in addition to the staff of other departments like Operating and Engineering, the DRM said.

The wagon depot took several energy conservation measures, and conducted seminars and debates for the staff and educated them in adopting energy-efficient measures, Mr. Narendra A. Patil said.