Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: VMC sets sights on acing Swachh Survekshan 2023

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: PTI
Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA August 05, 2022 07:36 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 07:36 IST

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, which has been ranked as the third cleanest city in the country in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 rankings announced last year, is gearing up to replicate its feat in the SS-2023 rankings. The assessment of cities for SS 2022 was completed and the results are under preparation.

As the process of assessment for SS 2023 has already begun, the civic body, for the first time, is looking for technical support from an agency or a firm well versed with the Swachh Survekshan rankings, solid waste management works, information technology and documentation. In this regard, the civic body called request for proposal (tenders) for the appointment of an agency, according to officials.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The theme of SS 2023 is ‘Waste to Wealth’ and additional weightage has been given to segregation of waste at source, and enhancement of garbage processing capacity of cities in proportion to waste generation. Also, indicators have been introduced with additional weightage emphasising the need for the reduction of plastic and plastic waste processing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ranking of wards within the cities is also being promoted under the Swachh Survekshan 2023.

Unlike in the past, the evaluation of cities for SS 2023 will be conducted in four phases and citizen validation and field assessment are being introduced in phase three as well as in addition to phase four.

SS 2023 parameters include service level progress (48%), certification (26%) and citizen voice (26%).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...