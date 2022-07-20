Vijayawada: VMC employees undergo training in capital investment, energy auditing

UNIDO workshop on sustainable cities concludes

The two-day workshop on Sustainable Cities Integrated Approach Pilot (SCIAP) project by United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), in association with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for officials of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC), concluded in the city on Wednesday.

University of Washington (UW) Professor Janice Whittington, Professor Adrienne Greve from California State Polytechnic University, UNIDO project team member Nand Pal Singh and others spoke imparted hands-on training to 25 officers from engineering, planning, and revenue wings of the VMC on capital investment planning model, energy auditing, carbon emission forecasting and lifecycle cost analysis.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar appreciated the UNIDO support for capacity building on climate-smart investment and municipal finance, and a grant amount of ₹10 crore being provided for the rejuvenation of sewage treatment plants in the city.

The project will be implemented in Vijayawada, Guntur, Bhopal, Mysore and Jaipur with funding assistance from the Global Environmental Facility (GEF).

Under the SCIAP project, VMC officials and technical staff are being trained in various subjects. VMC Additional Commissioner (Projects) K.V. Satyavathi and Deputy City Planner Zubin Shiran Roy and others took part in the workshop.