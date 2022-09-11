Vijayawada: Union Minister inspects TIDCO houses near Gudivada

The Centre has sanctioned funds to the hospitals in State under the National Health Mission, says Bharati Pawar.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar has said that the Central government has fulfilled the dreams of many poor families by providing houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme.

Ms. Pawar, along with Krishna Joint Collector R. Mahesh Kumar, visited Andhra Pradesh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses constructed near Bommuluru village near Gudivada on Sunday.

She said construction of the 8,912 houses for PMAY beneficiaries in Gudivada had been completed and the State government would hand over the houses to the beneficiaries after providing basic infrastructure and amenities.

She said people in the State had confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ms. Pawar also visited the Government Area Hospital in Gudivada and interacted with patients. She said the Central government had sanctioned funds to the hospital under the National Health Mission. She said Central schemes such as Janani Suraksha Yojana, Janani Suraksha Sishu Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and others were being implemented in the State-run hospitals.

She said that the Central government was financially supporting the ‘108’ and ‘104’ services. Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Vinod Kumar, Krishna DM&HO G. Geetha Bhai and others were present on the occasion.