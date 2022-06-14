Vijayawada: Trailer for movie ‘Manasunnodu’ released

CPI leader K. Ramakrishna addressing media after releasing a trailer for the movie ‘Manasunnodu’, in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Communist Party of India (CPI) Andhra Pradesh unit secretary K. Ramakrishna has released a trailer for Telugu movie ‘Manasunnodu’ directed by Velpula Nageawara Rao, at a function in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The film is produced under the banner of Vishwa Jagriti Movies.

The CPI leader, addressing the gathering on Tuesday, said that the people should encourage films based on realistic screenplay.

“The film is based on a real incident. The film intends to convey a message of goodness to the society,” he said.

MLC P.J. Chandrasekhara Rao, Divyangula Corporation Chairman Mumtaz Patan and filmmakers V.S. Balaram Nayakar, the cast of the movie including Umashankar, Revathi, Krishnanraju, M. Harichandana, Kurmarao, Veeti Raju, Ramu, D. Prakash, V. Srinivas, Brahman were present on the occasion.