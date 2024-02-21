Vijayawada to host Dastkar Bazaar from February 23

February 21, 2024 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

More than a hundred craft groups and entrepreneurs from across the country will converge in Vijayawada as the city is going to host its first Dastkar Bazaar from February 23 to 29.

Dastkar is a private not-for-profit NGO, established in 1981, working to support traditional Indian craftspeople to help them regain their place in the economic mainstream.

The exhibition, to be organised in association with the Crafts Council of Andhra Pradesh, will have handloom textiles, lifestyle accessories, traditional and brass jewellery, metal, wood, pottery items and home decors among others on display.

Siddhartha Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology on the Polyclinic Road will be the venue of the exhibition, which will remain open for visitors from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Some of the highlights are linen silk, khadi, Jamdani, Ikkat, wool, Banarasi, Chanderi and Maheswari weaving works, Ajrakh, Bagru, Dabu, indigo block printing, Lehria and Bandhani and Shibori, Kantha, mirror work, Ari, Sozni, paper mache and Lambani embroidery and others. Glass work, terracotta, sea shell craft, Tanjore and Gond painting, blue pottery, musical instruments, studio pottery, wooden graving and leatherwork will also be available.

There will also be free craft demonstrations and chargeable craft workshops during the weekends. Rouf dance performances from Kashmir by Gulzar Ahmed Bhatt group are scheduled on February 23, 24 and 25. Entry fee is ₹30.

