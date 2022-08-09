Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Vijayawada to host CPI All India Congress from October 14 to 18

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA August 09, 2022 20:14 IST
Updated: August 09, 2022 20:14 IST

The 24 th All India Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) will be held here from October 14 to 18. The CPI is organising its All India Congress in the city after a gap of 47 years.

The CPI conducted its sixth national congress in the year 1961. The 10 th National Congress was held in Vijayawada in 1975. The party is planning to organise a rally and public meeting as part of the conference.

Disclosing the details at a press meet on Tuesday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna said that 1,000 delegates would take part in the five-day congresses and discuss the present political scenario and the BJP-led NDA government’s rule and other issues. On October 14, a huge rally would be organised in Vijayawada, which would be followed by a public meeting. Representatives of the Communist Party, Workers Party, and socialist parties from 25 countries would participate in the congresses and give their messages, he said.

Besides, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI(ML) Liberation, RSP, and Forward Bloc All India leaders would also participate in the congresses and give their fraternal messages at the inaugural meeting. The reception committee was formed under the chair of CPI National Secretary K. Narayana, Mr. Ramakrishna said. 

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been acting as a dictator for the past eight years. Under the rule of the BJP-led NDA government, democracy is in a dangerous situation. The Modi government is using all institutions such as the CBI, Enforcement Directorate, and Income Tax departments to harass and target Opposition parties and those who raise its voice against its policies,” Mr. Ramakrishna alleged.

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, former MLC Jalli Wilson, secretariat members G Obulesu, and Akkineni Vanaja released the poster on ‘24 th All India Congress of CPI’ on the occasion. CPI State leaders K. Ramanjaneyulu, Donepudi Sankar and G. Koteswara Rao were present.

