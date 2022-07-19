Vijayawada: The Hindu, VIT to organise seminar at Siddhartha Mahila Kalasala on July 21
Career opportunities in law, management, and science to be discussed
The Hindu’s Future India Club, in association with the VIT-AP, Amaravati, will organise a seminar on ‘Career Opportunities in Law, Management, and Sciences’ in collaboration with SDM Siddhartha Mahila Junior Kalasala in the city on July 21.
The programme is the last of the series of seminars planned by The Hindu, in association VIT-AP, to highlight various career opportunities in fields other than engineering and medicine.
Speakers from the VIT representing law, management and sciences will throw light on various career opportunities for the students who graduate in these courses.
Students can also interact with the experts on career prospects in courses related to law, business management, data science, data analysis and other subjects, which are on par with engineering courses.
The seminar will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday. College directors Dr. Padmaja and Dr. T. Vijaya Lakshmi will also take part in the seminar. The seminar is open for students and parents in and around the city.
