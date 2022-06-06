Vijayawada: The Hindu, VIT-AP seminar on career in law, management and sciences today

The Hindu's Future India Club, in association with the VIT-AP, will conduct a seminar on career opportunities in law, management and sciences, in collaboration with Sarada Junior College, Moghalrajpuram, on Tuesday.

The seminar will be conducted at the auditorium of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Sciences from 10 a.m..

The seminar is part of the series of seminars being organised by The Hindu and VIT-AP to sensitise the students on career opportunities in the fields of law, management and sciences.

Speakers from the VIT-AP will throw light on the diverse academic and career opportunities better than the ones available in engineering and medicine, the most chosen by aspirants. Participants can interact with the experts about the opportunities in the said streams. The seminar is open to all the undergraduates.

Students of Sarada Junior College, its managing director Y. Sarada Devi, general manager G.V. Rao will take part in the seminar.