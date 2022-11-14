Vijayawada: take steps to prevent crime against women, the youth urged

November 14, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Women Development and Child Welfare NTR District Project Director G. Uma Devi has appealed to the youth take steps to prevent crime against women in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Participating in a workshop on ‘Awareness Programme for youth on Prevention of Crime against Women and Children’ , jointly organised by the department and the Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF), on the occasion of Children’s Day on Monday, she expressed concern over the rise in sexual abuse cases on children.

“It is the duty of every citizen to prevent crime against children and create a healthy atmosphere,” she said and administered pledge to the students to be vigilant in protecting child rights.

Child Welfare Committee member Radha Kumari, KBN College vice-principal P.L. Ramesh, psychologists D. Kalyani and Jagadish Babu, Child Development Project Officer Mangamma, in-charge DCPO Rama, Childline representative A. Ramesh and others participated.

South Central Railway Women Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) president Jaya Mohan and Vijayawada Railway Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent M. Sri Lakshmi participated in the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, which coincided with Children’s Day celebrations.

Trending

Later, prizes were distributed to 38 students, including 12 from Jack and Jill School, who excelled in painting and essay writing competitions for railway employees’ children in the division.