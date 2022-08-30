Vijayawada: Students make clay Ganesh idols, drive home a message

The Ganesh idols made by students using eco-friendly material put on display at the NextGen School in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Many school and college managements on Tuesday organised competitions for the students in making clay Ganesh idols in a bid to enlighten them on the need to protect the environment.

Students made Ganesh idols of various sizes with clay, paper, vegetables, rice flour and fruits.

In some schools, the staff brought black soil and encouraged the students to prepare clay models of Ganesh idols. Children showed interest to mould Ganesh idols without using paint, the teachers said.

In NextGen School, Kanuru, the students of classes LKG to 10 made Ganesh idols and displayed them. The teachers and parents complimented the students for their creativity.

“I made a Ganesh idol with clay. It is very simple. After the festival, we can immerse the idol in the nearby irrigation canal. Clay idols will not cause any pollution,” said Sravya, a Class III student.

“The response from the students is overwhelming. We have asked the students to prepare Ganesh idols on the occasion of Ganesh Chavithi. The class teachers received about 100 models,” said a teacher.

NGOs and a few temple managements too organised contests for the students in making clay idols.

“My mother taught me how to make a Ganesh idol with vegetables. I made an idol with two onions, two chillies and two carrots. A few of my classmates made idols using paper and rice flour, which are not harmful to the environment,” said another student Srijit.

“We have advised the students prepare clay idols at home and perform puja on Wednesday. The encouragement from the parents is good. Students made idols that are very attractive,” said Sridevi, a teacher.