Vijayawada student selected for NASA-backed international air and space programme

July 09, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mr. Charles said he went through an online selection process before getting chosen for the programme

The Hindu Bureau

Jujjuvarapu Charles John, an intermediate student from Vijayawada, has been selected for the ‘International Air and Space Program-2023’ offered by AEXA, a US-based organisation, in collaboration with NASA.

Mr. Charles John, a second-year intermediate student at Sarada Junior College in the city, has been invited to take part in the five-day educational programme that will be held at different NASA facilities in the U.S.A. between November 12 and 18, 2023.

Mr. Charles said he had gone through an online selection process before getting chosen for the programme.

Few students from across the world are chosen for the programme through which participants gain knowledge about international space station, rocketry and robotics, undergo training as an astronaut and others.

Mr. Charle’s father Mr. Jashuva said that they were looking for sponsors to help Mr. Charles visit the USA and take part in the programme, as it would involve spending lakhs of rupees.

Earlier, an engineering student Jahnavi Dangenti from Andhra Pradesh attended the program in 2021 and brought laurels to the state. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy appreciated her and provided Rs. 50 lakh financial aid.

