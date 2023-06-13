Vijayawada student bags first rank in NEET

June 13, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Vijayawada and Prabanjan J. of Tamil Nadu shared the first rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG)- 2023 organised by National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 7 this year. The duo attaining a remarkable 99.99 percentile.

The results were announced on Tuesday evening. Mr. Chakravarthi, who underwent training in Sri Chaitanya coaching centre in city on Bandar Road, secured full marks, 720 out of 720, in the exam and shared the first rank with Prabanjan, who also obtained cent per cent marks in the medical entrance test.

Four other students from Andhra Pradesh secured ranks below 50. They are Yellampalli Lakshmi Pravardhan Reddy (25), Vangipuram Harshil Sai (38), Kani Yasasri (40) and Kavalakuntla Pranathi Reddy (45).

Out of the total 20.38 lakh candidates, 11.45 lakh have qualified the exam conducted across 4,097 centres in 499 cities nationwide, including 14 cities outside India.

