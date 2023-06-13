ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada student bags first rank in NEET

June 13, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Vijayawada and Prabanjan J. of Tamil Nadu shared the first rank in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG)- 2023 organised by National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 7 this year. The duo attaining a remarkable 99.99 percentile.

The results were announced on Tuesday evening. Mr. Chakravarthi, who underwent training in Sri Chaitanya coaching centre in city on Bandar Road, secured full marks, 720 out of 720, in the exam and shared the first rank with Prabanjan, who also obtained cent per cent marks in the medical entrance test.

Four other students from Andhra Pradesh secured ranks below 50. They are Yellampalli Lakshmi Pravardhan Reddy (25), Vangipuram Harshil Sai (38), Kani Yasasri (40) and Kavalakuntla Pranathi Reddy (45).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the total 20.38 lakh candidates, 11.45 lakh have qualified the exam conducted across 4,097 centres in 499 cities nationwide, including 14 cities outside India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US