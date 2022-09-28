Vijayawada: Sri Annapoorna Devi alankaram atop Indrakeeladri on September 29

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
September 28, 2022 19:24 IST

Goddess Kanaka Durga is worshipped as Goddess Sri Annapoorna Devi on Ashwayuja Suddha Chavithi, the fourth day of Dasara festival, atop Indrakeeladri.

The presiding deity, in the Sri Sri Annapoorna Devi alankaram, carries a feeding bowl and spatula or ladle to serve food as Lord Shiva stands at her doorstep urging her for food. Sri Annapurna Devi, the presiding deity of ‘anna’ (food), blesses the devotees with enough food.

The alankaram conveys to the devotees that Lord Shiva had begged the Goddess for some food, and made himself free from starvation. Sri Annapoorna Devi feeds all creatures, say the Kanaka Durga temple priests.  

The Goddess satiates the hunger for ‘Jnana’. So the devotees invokes ‘Jnana vairagya sidhyartham biksham dehi cha Parvathi’—O merciful Goddess, give me food for the ‘jnana’ (knowledge) and ‘ vairagya’ (renunciation of worldly desires). 

Ashtotras, and Sahasra Nama Poojas are performed on the auspicious occasion of Ashwayuja Suddha Chavithi. Various eatables are offered to the deity as naivedyam.

