Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Special teams to probe girl’s death

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA: July 29, 2022 23:15 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 23:15 IST

The NTR District Police is yet to make any breakthrough in the cases pertaining to alleged suicide of 18-year-old Jasti Haritha Varshini.

Varshini’s father reportedly spent ₹3.5 lakh from his credit card, but reportedly could not repay the amount. Allegedly unable to bear the harassment of the loan recovery agents of a bank, Varshini, a native of Kammavaripalem village in Nandigama mandal resorted to the extreme step on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In a note purportedly written by Varshini, she explained how the recovery agents harassed her family members.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police have registered a case under the Section 306 and 506 of the IPC and took up investigation. Nandigama CI P. Kanaka Rao on Friday told the media that special teams had been formed to probe into the case.

People in distress or suffering with suicidal tendencies may seek help by dialling the helpline number 100.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Read more...