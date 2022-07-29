Vijayawada: Special teams to probe girl’s death

18-year-old resorted to extreme step allegedly due to harassment by loan recovery agents

The NTR District Police is yet to make any breakthrough in the cases pertaining to alleged suicide of 18-year-old Jasti Haritha Varshini.

Varshini’s father reportedly spent ₹3.5 lakh from his credit card, but reportedly could not repay the amount. Allegedly unable to bear the harassment of the loan recovery agents of a bank, Varshini, a native of Kammavaripalem village in Nandigama mandal resorted to the extreme step on Thursday.

In a note purportedly written by Varshini, she explained how the recovery agents harassed her family members.

The police have registered a case under the Section 306 and 506 of the IPC and took up investigation. Nandigama CI P. Kanaka Rao on Friday told the media that special teams had been formed to probe into the case.

