Vijayawada: Shakambari festival concludes at Durga temple
‘Kadambam Prasadam’ distributed among devotees
The three-day annual Shakambari festival concluded at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, with the temple priests performing ‘Poornahuti’ on Wednesday.
The Vedic committee members and priests of the temple performed ‘Saptasati Havana’, ‘Mahavidya Parayana’ and ‘Santhi Poushtika Homam’.
Later, ‘Poornahuti’, ‘Kooshmanda Bali, ‘Kalasodvasana’ and other rituals were performed.
The Shakambari festival is celebrated from ‘Ashadha Sukla Paksha Trayodasi’ to ‘Purnima’ to propitiate the Goddess for abundant rain, good harvest and plentiful yield of vegetables.
The presiding deity was decorated with vegetables and fruits and worshipped as ‘Shakambari Devi’.
The temple was decorated with vegetables and fruits. On the first day of festival, the priests performed rituals such as ‘Vighneswara Puja’, ‘Punyavachanam’, ‘Akhanda Deeparadhana’, ‘Ankurarpanam’, ‘Vastu Homam’ and ‘Kalasa Sthapana’.
On the second day, ‘Saptashati’ and ‘Mahavidya’ recitations along with homam were performed.
The temple authorities distributed ‘Kadambam Prasadam’, a delicacy made using all kinds of vegetables, pulses and rice.
