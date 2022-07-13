Vijayawada: Shakambari festival concludes at Durga temple

‘Kadambam Prasadam’ distributed among devotees

The Kanaka Durga temple decorated with vegetables during the Shakambari festival, in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The three-day annual Shakambari festival concluded at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, with the temple priests performing ‘Poornahuti’ on Wednesday.

The Vedic committee members and priests of the temple performed ‘Saptasati Havana’, ‘Mahavidya Parayana’ and ‘Santhi Poushtika Homam’.

Later, ‘Poornahuti’, ‘Kooshmanda Bali, ‘Kalasodvasana’ and other rituals were performed.

The Shakambari festival is celebrated from ‘Ashadha Sukla Paksha Trayodasi’ to ‘Purnima’ to propitiate the Goddess for abundant rain, good harvest and plentiful yield of vegetables.

The presiding deity was decorated with vegetables and fruits and worshipped as ‘Shakambari Devi’.

The temple was decorated with vegetables and fruits. On the first day of festival, the priests performed rituals such as ‘Vighneswara Puja’, ‘Punyavachanam’, ‘Akhanda Deeparadhana’, ‘Ankurarpanam’, ‘Vastu Homam’ and ‘Kalasa Sthapana’.

Priests performing ‘Poornahuti’, marking the conclusion of Shakambari festival at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

On the second day, ‘Saptashati’ and ‘Mahavidya’ recitations along with homam were performed.

The temple authorities distributed ‘Kadambam Prasadam’, a delicacy made using all kinds of vegetables, pulses and rice.