Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Shakambari festival concludes at Durga temple

The Kanaka Durga temple decorated with vegetables during the Shakambari festival, in Vijayawada.

The Kanaka Durga temple decorated with vegetables during the Shakambari festival, in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

 

The three-day annual Shakambari festival concluded at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam, with the temple priests performing ‘Poornahuti’ on Wednesday. 

The Vedic committee members and priests of the temple performed ‘Saptasati Havana’, ‘Mahavidya Parayana’ and ‘Santhi Poushtika Homam’.

Later, ‘Poornahuti’, ‘Kooshmanda Bali, ‘Kalasodvasana’ and other rituals were performed.

The Shakambari festival is celebrated  from ‘Ashadha Sukla Paksha Trayodasi’ to ‘Purnima’ to propitiate the Goddess for abundant rain, good harvest and plentiful yield of vegetables.

The presiding deity was decorated with vegetables and fruits and worshipped as ‘Shakambari Devi’.

The temple was decorated with vegetables and fruits. On the first day of festival, the priests performed rituals such as  ‘Vighneswara Puja’, ‘Punyavachanam’, ‘Akhanda Deeparadhana’, ‘Ankurarpanam’, ‘Vastu Homam’ and ‘Kalasa Sthapana’.

Priests performing ‘Poornahuti’, marking the conclusion of Shakambari festival at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Priests performing ‘Poornahuti’, marking the conclusion of Shakambari festival at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

On the second day, ‘Saptashati’ and ‘Mahavidya’ recitations along with homam were performed.

The temple authorities distributed ‘Kadambam Prasadam’, a delicacy made using all kinds of vegetables, pulses and rice.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2022 9:44:35 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vijayawada-shakambari-festival-concludes-at-durga-temple/article65635592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY