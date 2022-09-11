Vijayawada: Section 144 imposed in NTR District Commissionerate

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
September 11, 2022 20:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Prohibitory orders under the Section 144 of the Cr.Pc has been imposed in various police station limits of NTR District Police Commissionerate for 50 days. The decision has been taken to maintain the law and order.

The restrictions will be in force in Bhavanipuram, II-Town, Ibrahimpatnam, I-Town, A.S. Nagar, Satyanarayanapuram, Governorpet, Nunna, Krishnalanka, Suryaraopeta, Machavaram, Patamata and Gunadala police stations.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

More than four persons are not allowed to move in groups, and they must not carry any weapons, said the police.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app