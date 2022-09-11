Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: Section 144 imposed in NTR District Commissionerate

Prohibitory orders under the Section 144 of the Cr.Pc has been imposed in various police station limits of NTR District Police Commissionerate for 50 days. The decision has been taken to maintain the law and order.

The restrictions will be in force in Bhavanipuram, II-Town, Ibrahimpatnam, I-Town, A.S. Nagar, Satyanarayanapuram, Governorpet, Nunna, Krishnalanka, Suryaraopeta, Machavaram, Patamata and Gunadala police stations.

More than four persons are not allowed to move in groups, and they must not carry any weapons, said the police.


