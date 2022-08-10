Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada: SDRF team rescues man who jumped into Krishna

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA August 10, 2022 17:54 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 17:54 IST

A cable network worker, Naveen Kumar jumped into the Krishna River at the Durga Ghat on Wednesday.

However, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 6th Battalion, rescued Naveen Kumar and brought him to the shore on a boat. Naveen Kumar was given medical aid and his condition is stable, said SDRF team in-charge Praveen Kumar.

The One Town police are inquiring about the reasons of Naveen Kumar resorting to the extreme step.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek assistance by dialling the helpline number 100.

