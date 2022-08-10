Vijayawada: SDRF team rescues man who jumped into Krishna

A cable network worker, Naveen Kumar jumped into the Krishna River at the Durga Ghat on Wednesday.

However, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 6th Battalion, rescued Naveen Kumar and brought him to the shore on a boat. Naveen Kumar was given medical aid and his condition is stable, said SDRF team in-charge Praveen Kumar.

The One Town police are inquiring about the reasons of Naveen Kumar resorting to the extreme step.

People battling suicidal thoughts can seek assistance by dialling the helpline number 100.