Vijayawada: Rotary International targets to increase working women membership to 30%

Rotary International president Jennifer Jones interacting with with the club members in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

July 20, 2022 22:38 IST

Rotary International president Jennifer Jones has said that about 24% of women Rotarians were serving the society and the organisation is focussing on raising the figure to 30% by 2023, across the globe.

Ms. Jones, who was on her maiden visit to Andhra Pradesh, interacted with the Rotarians and explained about the future activities of Rotary Clubs on Wednesday. She said that the club was concentrating on community development, sanitation, children’s health, providing basic education and extending treatment to COVID-19 patients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rotary Clubs were encouraging women and Rotary interacts (children aged from 13 years and above) and increasing women membership in the clubs. Rotarians pooled up millions of dollars and supplied oxygen concentrators, PPE kits and food to the patients from Disaster Management Fund, during the pandemic, she said.

“We are encouraging people of all walks of life to join Rotary Club. We have spent about 16 million dollars to provide food and shelter to the refugees of Ukraine. We are trying to help the Sri Lankans, who are facing economic crisis,” Ms. Jones said.

Rotary district governor V. Bhaskar Ram, former district governors Sam Movva, Lakshmi Narayana, Rotary club of Vijayawada Midtown president Krishna Prabhu, secretary K.S.N. Babu, member Gurjeet Singh Sahni and others participated in the programme.

//EOM.2030 hrs.