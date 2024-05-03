GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vijayawada Rly. Division nets ₹7.96 cr. through ticket-checking drive in April

44,249 cases of ticketless travel and 51,271 of irregular travel have been booked, says Sr. DCM

May 03, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A TTE checking tickets from passengers during the drive at the Vijayawada railway station.

A TTE checking tickets from passengers during the drive at the Vijayawada railway station. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Vijayawada Railway Division has earned ₹7.96 crore through ticket-checking drive in April 2024, the highest ever in the division.

The ticket collectors booked 44,249 cases of ticketless travel and 51,271 of irregular travel and collected a penalty of ₹4.25 crore and ₹2.79 crore respectively from passengers, said Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM), V. Rambabu. Similarly, 548 cases of passengers travelling with unbooked luggage were imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh.

Special teams comprising officials from the Commercial Department, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and other wings of the South Central Railway (SCR) conducted the raids in various sections during the month-long drive.

The Vijayawada Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Narendra A. Patil, complimented the Ticket-Checking Teams and the Commercial Department officers and staff for the efforts.

