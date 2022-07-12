Vijayawada: Residents of 26 hamlets vow to stay away from ID liquor brewing

NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata and SEB Director A. Ramesh Reddy taking a look at the utensils handed over by ID liquor manufacturers, at Vissannapeta on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 12, 2022 23:26 IST

NTR District Police hold ‘Parivarthana 2.0’ programme

Residents of about 26 hamlets in Vissannapeta and A. Konduru and Gampalagudem mandals in NTR district promised to stop brewing Illicitly distilled (ID) liquor during the ‘Parivarthana 2.0’ programme here on Tuesday.

They handed over the utensils and the raw material used for preparing the ID liquor to the police and urged the latter to ensure alternative livelihood options for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, the NTR district police and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) organised the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata assured to provide jobs to all eligible youth from 172 families, which gave up the illicit trade.

“The police, in association with the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation and P.V.S.R. Group, a consultancy, offered jobs to the villagers in 30 different companies,” said Mr. Kanthi Rana Tata.

SEB Director A. Ramesh Reddy appealed to the villagers to stay away from brewing or selling ID liquor and make NTR district an ‘arrack-free’.

“We appeal to the villagers to stop brewing, selling and consuming ID liquor,” Mr. Ramesh Reddy said.

Later, members of 172 families, who were earlier manufacturing arrack, took an oath in the presence of the community and village heads to stop brewing and selling ID liquor.

Mr. Kanthi Rana, Deputy Commissioner of Police D. Mary Prasanthi, SEB Joint Director Moka Sathi Babu interacted with the villagers. They enquired about the problems of the thandas and assured to take up the issues with the officials concerned.