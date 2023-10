October 09, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A 65-year-old realtor was found dead at his home at Shankar Matam in Krishnalanka. The man, D. Hanumantha Rao, was staying separately from his wife. The Krishnalanka police have registered a case under Cr.PC Section 174 (suspicious death). Persons in distress may dial 100 for help.

