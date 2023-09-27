HamberMenu
Vijayawada Railway Station bags award in ‘tourist-friendly’ category

September 27, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Tourism Minister R. K. Roja presenting the award to officials of South Central Railway, at a programme held to mark World Tourism Day in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Tourism Minister R. K. Roja presenting the award to officials of South Central Railway, at a programme held to mark World Tourism Day in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Vijayawada Railway Station has bagged the ‘Best Tourist-Friendly Station Award’ at the State Annual Tourism Excellence Awards, organised by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on September 27 (Wednesday).

The award was to presented to the station for excelling in all nine parameters laid down by the tourism authority. This year’s theme was ‘Tourism and Green Investments’. The station officials received the award from R.K. Roja, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement.

Narendra A. Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada, complimented the staff on the occasion and highlighted the energy saving systems, waste management systems and passenger amenities that were instrumental in bagging the award.

