June 05, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada railway hospital has received a State-level award for ‘Best Practices in Environmental Management in Health Care Facilities’.

The Minister for Environment, Forests, Mines and Geology, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, presented the award to the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the hospital Dr. M. Sowri Bala at a function held to mark World Environment Day on Monday.

