Vijayawada Railway Division nets ₹3,980 crore revenue in first three quarters of the year

January 02, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST

The Vijayawada Railway Division has earned ₹3,980 crore revenue in the first three quarters, from April to December, during 2022-23. About 45.19 million originating passengers used the trains, which is 135% higher than the traffic in the corresponding period last year.

The division netted 71.4% more revenue this year. Earnings on passenger front, in the current financial year (up to December) stood at ₹907.57 crore, and in freight loading the revenue was ₹2,996 crore (73.84% increase compared to last year).

Due to the efforts of the Business Development Units (BDUs), a total of 211 rakes of new streams of traffic including iron ore, timber waste, maize, laterite, fly ash bricks, wheat, fish feed, edible oil and other material had been loaded, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan at a three-quarter review here on Monday.

The share of passengers using Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (UTVMs) and Unreserved Ticketing System (UTS) app increased to 24% and 14% respectively in November.

Special drives on promotion of digital payments in ticketing were conducted at Chirala, Nellore, Vedayapalem, Machilipatnam, Nidadavolu, Yelamanchali, Ongole, Anaparthi, Tanuku, Anakapalli, Tuni, Gudur, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Kavali and Annavaram stations, the DRM said.

Line doubling

Branch line doubling was successfully completed for 221 km this fiscal so far. The project was commissioned with electrification between Vijayawada - Gudivada - Bhimavaram – Narsapur, Gudivada - Machilipatnam, and Bhimavaram – Nidadavolu.

During the year (up to November 22), 84.426 km of new lines were commissioned in Aravalli-Nidadavolu, Vijayawada-Kondapalli, Talamanchi-Nellore and Karavadi-Chinnaganjam sections with doubling and tripling, along with electrification in the division, Mr. Shivendra Mohan explained.

Regarding increasing of section speed, in Kondapalli-Vijayawada-Gudur, and Vijayawada-Duvvada sections, the sectional speed had been raised from 130 kmph. In Bhimavaram-Narsapur and Aravalli-Nidadavolu sections, the speed had been raised to 90 kmph, the DRM said.

Public awareness campaigns were being conducted especially near Level Crossing (LC) gates and for prevention of fire accidents in trains. Short films were being shown and pamphlets were being distributed as part of the safety drive, he said.