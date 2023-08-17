Vijayawada railway division dispatches its first automobile rake carrying 125 cars

August 17, 2023 07:55 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway has successfully dispatched its first-ever rake of automobile traffic by loading 125 Hyundai cars on August 14 (Monday). The Delhi-bound consignment, booked from Manubolu, fetched the division nearly ₹20 lakh.

The New Modified Goods (NMG) rake, designed especially to carry automobiles, is also the first outward rake to be ever dispatched from Manubolu station, railway officials said. With this, over 15-20 outward rakes, fetching revenue of ₹3 to ₹4 crore per month, have been predicted.

The Business Development Unit (BDU) team of the division was appreciated for bringing in the new stream of traffic and generating income.

Narendra A. Patil, Divisional Railway Manager, Vijayawada Division, said such initiatives will not only boost the revenue of the division but also maximise its potential. He advised the teams to step up their efforts in raising awareness among freight customers on how loading by Railways is economically and environmentally beneficial.

Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rambabu Vavilapalli congratulated V. Vamsi Krishna, Chief Commercial Inspector, Nellore, and the commercial staff on the feat.