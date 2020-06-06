Vijayawada police rescue boy stuck in between two walls

In a swift operation, the police saved a six-year-old boy, Chatragada Niranjan, who accidentally slipped and fell in a groove between two walls, at Labour Colony in Bhavanipuram in the city on Saturday.

The boy who was in the groove for about one-and-a-half-hour fainted due to breathing problem. But, his condition was safe, said Bhavanipuram Circle Inspector D.K. Mohan Reddy.

Niranjan, son of Somaiah, fell in the five-foot-deep groove while playing around 4.30 p.m. Locals, who tried to save the boy alerted the police by calling ‘Dial 100’, at 5 p.m, Police rushed to the spot in five minutes.

The police team led by sub-inspector Kavitasree, head constables Srinivas and Chalapathi and constable Pavan, planned to break the wall and began the operation immediately, as it was becoming dark.

“The constables made a one-foot diametre hole to the wall and pulled out the boy. As Niranjan was completely trapped in between the walls, he was unable to move his head or any other part and underwent torture for about 90 minutes,” Ms. Kavitasree said.

The AP State Disaster Response and Fire Service department officials rushed to the spot and assisted the police team in rescuing the boy.

“Niranjan was stuffed in the groove, but was unhurt. We rescued the boy at 5.40 p.m. and handed over him to his parents. Had the boy spent some more time in the groove, his health condition would have deteriorated,” said Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, who appreciated the Bhavanipuram police for responding to the call immediately.

Residents of Labour Colony praised Ms. Kavitasree and the constables who took part in the operation.