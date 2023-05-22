ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada police register over 1,000 vehicle rule violation and nuisance cases during special drives

May 22, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police registered 983 cases of violation of the Motor Vehicle Act and 54 cases of nuisance across the city during foot patrolling and visible policing drives on Monday. As per the orders of NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata, all police stations in the city organised foot patrolling, visible policing, vehicle checks and road safety drives in their respective jurisdictions. During the drives, police booked motorists found riding without helmets, riding triple and rash driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US