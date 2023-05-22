Vijayawada police register over 1,000 vehicle rule violation and nuisance cases during special drives

May 22, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police registered 983 cases of violation of the Motor Vehicle Act and 54 cases of nuisance across the city during foot patrolling and visible policing drives on Monday. As per the orders of NTR district commissioner of police Kanthi Rana Tata, all police stations in the city organised foot patrolling, visible policing, vehicle checks and road safety drives in their respective jurisdictions. During the drives, police booked motorists found riding without helmets, riding triple and rash driving.