Vijayawada police nab accused in drug smuggling racket in Bengaluru

Sashi allegedly handed over a drug packet concealed in a bag to an APSRTC bus driver and requested him to deliver it in Vijayawada

April 07, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Police probing the MDMA drug racket, which has links to Karnataka, Delhi and Telangana, have picked up Sashi, who was allegedly smuggling the MDMA to Vijayawada.

The local police teams that have gone to Bengaluru have taken into custody Sashi, who allegedly handed over a drug packet concealed in a bag to an APSRTC bus driver a few days ago.

On April 3, the Patamata police and the Police Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) personnel conducted a joint raid near Auto Nagar, and took into custody A. Sai Vara Prasad, A. Raja Harshavardhan and N. Suhas, who reportedly had links with the racket.

Based on the confession of the accused, police teams have been sent to Karnataka, where they rounded up Sashi, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata.

“Our teams have camped in Bengaluru. There is some progress in the case. A few more suspects of the MDMA drug racket will be arrested soon,” Mr. Kanthi Rana told The Hindu on Friday.

Investigation officers are questioning the RTC bus driver Y.V.S. Rao, who carried the parcel from Bengaluru to Vijayawada, and are inquiring whether he had any knowledge of drug smuggling and carried any parcels earlier.

Surveillance

Meanwhile, APSRTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that the drivers and conductors should not take unauthorised parcels, and guide the customers to book them through cargo services only.

“Vigil would be stepped up at the cargo service counters to check illegal parcels. Instructions have been given to the staff deployed at the counters to collect ID proofs from customers while booking parcels,” he said.

“APSRTC is planning to go for CCTV surveillance to check transportation of illegal and prohibited products through the corporation’s cargo services,” he added.

