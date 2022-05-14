Vijayawada police foil student unions’ ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ rally, protesters arrested

Agitators demand action against Rayalaseema University VC Prof. Ananda Rao

Agitators demand action against Rayalaseema University VC Prof. Ananda Rao

Leaders of various student unions, who tried to organise ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ demanding action against Rayalaseema University Vice-Chancellor Prof. A. Ananda Rao, were arrested by the police in Vijayawada on May 14.

The protest was in response to a call given by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Progressive Democratic Students’ Union (PDSU), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), and other unions to organise a rally from Dharna Chowk and lay siege to the Raj Bhavan.

Police said that there was no permission for the agitation and action would be taken against those who tried to stage a protest at Raj Bhavan.

Additional forces have been arranged at Raj Bhavan and Dharna Chowk and police stopped the protestors who tried to march towards the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

The students alleged that Prof. Ananda Rao did not give permission for about 150 students to appear for examinations and spoiled their lives and resorted to irregularities. They raised slogans demanding the suspension of the VC immediately.

Police took the agitators into custody and shifted them to the police station. Mild tension prevailed at Dharna Chowk with the student’s agitation.