ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada police foil CPI’s ‘Chalo Vijayawada’

April 12, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

CPI activists were protesting against the killings of Dalits and minorities in the State that happened during the last four years

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The city police, on April 11 foiled CPI activists’ attempt to stage a ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ dharna at Jyothirao Phule statue near Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here. They party’s State secretary K. Ramakrishna and the other protestors into custody.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that they were protesting against the killings of Dalits and minorities in the State that happened during the last four years.

“Recently, Dr. Achenna, an official of the Animal Husbandry Department, was killed in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s native district, Kadapa. But, Mr. Jagan did not visit or console the victim’s family,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ramakrishna demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court to bring the facts of Dr. Achenna’s murder to light. He accused the YSRCP government of mentally harassing Dr. Sudhakar in Visakhapatnam.

He also alleged that YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu had killed Dr. Achenna’s driver Subrahmanyam and delivered the dead body at his door. “When a girl from the minority community was brutally raped in Errawada in Kurnool district, no action was taken even though the murderers are still roaming free in the town,” he said.

CPI leaders Jalli Wilson, Dalit Rights Struggle Samithi (DHPS) State general secretary Karavadi Subba Rao, State organizing secretary Butti Rao, State secretary Lenin Babu, AITUC State president Ravulapalli Rabindranath and others were present. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US