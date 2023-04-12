Vijayawada police foil CPI’s ‘Chalo Vijayawada’

April 12, 2023 07:13 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The city police, on April 11 foiled CPI activists’ attempt to stage a ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ dharna at Jyothirao Phule statue near Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here. They party’s State secretary K. Ramakrishna and the other protestors into custody.

Mr. Ramakrishna said that they were protesting against the killings of Dalits and minorities in the State that happened during the last four years.

“Recently, Dr. Achenna, an official of the Animal Husbandry Department, was killed in Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s native district, Kadapa. But, Mr. Jagan did not visit or console the victim’s family,” he said.

Mr. Ramakrishna demanded an inquiry by a sitting judge of the High Court to bring the facts of Dr. Achenna’s murder to light. He accused the YSRCP government of mentally harassing Dr. Sudhakar in Visakhapatnam.

He also alleged that YSRCP MLC Anantha Babu had killed Dr. Achenna’s driver Subrahmanyam and delivered the dead body at his door. “When a girl from the minority community was brutally raped in Errawada in Kurnool district, no action was taken even though the murderers are still roaming free in the town,” he said.

CPI leaders Jalli Wilson, Dalit Rights Struggle Samithi (DHPS) State general secretary Karavadi Subba Rao, State organizing secretary Butti Rao, State secretary Lenin Babu, AITUC State president Ravulapalli Rabindranath and others were present.