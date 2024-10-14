ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada Police Commissioner performs ‘Chandi Homam’ at One Town police station

Published - October 14, 2024 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

About 15 lakh devotees had darshan of the deity at Kanaka Durga temple during the Dasara Utsavams, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu and Durga temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao and other officers offering ‘purnahuti’ at the One Town police station in Vijayawada on Monday.

Police Commissioner S.V. Rajashekar Babu performed Chandi Homam and offered ‘Purnahuti’ to Goddess Durga Devi, to mark the conclusion of Dasara Navarathri Utsavams, at the One Town police station here on Monday.

Mr. Rajashekar Babu, along with Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devastanam Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao, and other police officers participated in the ‘homam’, which was a tradition performed every year by the One Town police after the Navarathri Utsavams.

Speaking on the occasion, the Police Commissioner said about 15 lakh devotees had darshan of the deity during the Dasara Utsavams.

“The Police, Revenue, Endowments, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation, AP Transco, Medical and Health, Water Resources and other department officers coordinated well and successfully organised Dasara Navarathri Utsavams,” Mr. Rajashekar Babu said.

About 6,000 police personnel, including Greyhounds, APSP and Octopus teams, participated in the bandobust atop Indrakeeladri this year, he said.

Later, Mr. Rajashekar Babu, along with Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Gowthami Sali, Additional DCPs, Assistant Commissioners of Police and other officers participated in the puja organised at the police station.

