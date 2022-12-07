  1. EPaper
Vijayawada: People urged to donate for welfare of jawans

People may deposit the donation amount to SBI account number 62067742138, IFSC Code: 0020899, Sainik Welfare Officer, NTR District

December 07, 2022 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao donating for welfare of jawans on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao donating for welfare of jawans on the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has urged the people to donate for the welfare of the armed forces.

Participating in the Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7 (Wednesday), Mr. Dilli Rao donated fund for the purpose and recalled the services of the armed forces.

“Many jawans and officers have laid their lives in the line of duty. It is our duty to look after their families,” the Collector said and saluted the family members of the jawans who died in the line of duty.

People may deposit the donation amount to the State Bank of India (SBI), Account No. 62067742138, IFSC Code: 0020899, Sainik Welfare Officer, NTR District, said District Sainik Welfare Officer K. Kalyana Veena.

Industrialist Sagi Krishnamraju donated ₹3 lakh, the Canara Bank, Regional Office, donated ₹1.5 lakh, retired principal Y. Kali Varaprasad Sharma donated ₹25,000 to the Sainik Welfare Fund.

Former Sainik Welfare Association member Maris Stella, NCC students of Sri Durga Malleswara Mahila College, Nalanda College and staff of District Sainik Welfare participated in the programme.

