Vijayawada passport office to be open for Tatkal appointments on Dec 3

November 29, 2022 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

The passport office in Vijayawada will be open on December 3 (Saturday) to cater to the needs of Tatkal passport applicants.

Regional Passport Officer, Vijayawada, D.S.S. Srinivasa Rao, in a release, said that Tatkal slots would be released for appointments on December 3. He said applicants could book slots on the Passport Seva website. He said applicants should ensure they have the three required documents for a Tatkal appointment.

Applicants who had already given an appointment for later dates could reschedule their appointment to December 3 and avail of the opportunity. He asked applicants to thoroughly check their documents as Tatkal appointment could not be rescheduled.

