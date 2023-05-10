HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayawada: Partially burnt body of engineering student found in fields

J. Jeevan Kumar went to a birthday party at his friend’s house in Gurunanak Colony in in the city, say police  

May 10, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The partially burnt body of a third-year engineering student was found at Pedapulipaka of Penamaluru mandal in Krishna district on May 10 (Wednesday). 

The victim, identified as J. Jeevan Kumar, went to a birthday party at his friend’s house in Gurunanak Colony in Vijayawada. 

The residents of Peddapulika found Jeevan’s partially burnt body and his motorcycle in a field near Donka Road on Wednesday morning and alerted the police. 

According to Penamaluru police, Jeevan, hailing from Vallurupalem village, 15 km away from Peddapulipaka, was living with his family at Sunnapubattilu Centre in Vijayawada. He was studying at Potti Sriramulu Chalavadi Mallikharjuna College of Engineering and Technology in the city. 

Jeevan, along with his four classmates, celebrated the birthday of one of his friends in Gurunanak Colony on Tuesday night. He spoke with his parents at around 2 a.m. 

The police suspect that Jeevan was murdered and his body was set on fire. Jeevan’s friends told police that he had left the party midway. 

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC has been registered and investigation is on.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.