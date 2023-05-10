Vijayawada: Partially burnt body of engineering student found in fields

May 10, 2023 11:35 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The partially burnt body of a third-year engineering student was found at Pedapulipaka of Penamaluru mandal in Krishna district on May 10 (Wednesday).

The victim, identified as J. Jeevan Kumar, went to a birthday party at his friend’s house in Gurunanak Colony in Vijayawada.

The residents of Peddapulika found Jeevan’s partially burnt body and his motorcycle in a field near Donka Road on Wednesday morning and alerted the police.

According to Penamaluru police, Jeevan, hailing from Vallurupalem village, 15 km away from Peddapulipaka, was living with his family at Sunnapubattilu Centre in Vijayawada. He was studying at Potti Sriramulu Chalavadi Mallikharjuna College of Engineering and Technology in the city.

Jeevan, along with his four classmates, celebrated the birthday of one of his friends in Gurunanak Colony on Tuesday night. He spoke with his parents at around 2 a.m.

The police suspect that Jeevan was murdered and his body was set on fire. Jeevan’s friends told police that he had left the party midway.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of IPC has been registered and investigation is on.