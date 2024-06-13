Vijayawada painted yellow as Naidu takes oath as CM

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Published - June 13, 2024 07:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Large flexis and hoardings were erected by party cadres across Vijayawada on Wednesday to celebrate the occasion. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

The city of Vijayawada and its surrounding villages turned into a sea of yellow — which is the colour of the TDP flag — as people celebrated the swearing-in of N. Chandrababu Naidu as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

An atmosphere of joy and revelry prevailed as activists and supporters flew the TDP party flag at many places, and tied large banners and erected flexis to celebrate the occasion.

With senior party leaders arriving in the city to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Naidu and his Cabinet, party activists geared up to erect huge banners welcoming them on Wednesday.

The cadre erected flexis and large cut-outs of their leaders at various junctions.

Party flags were seen at Ibrahimpatnam, Gollapudi, Kummaripalem Junction, Police Control Room (PCR) Junction, Alankar Centre, Benz Circle, Ramavarappadu Ring Road, NTR Circle, Kankipadu Centre and other junctions in and around Vijayawada.

TDP leaders and activists celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets at many places. They burnt crackers, and hugged and exchanged greetings after the swearing-in of Mr. Naidu.

Activists of BJP and JSP also unfurled their party flags and banners at various junctions to welcome their leaders.

Fishermen also joined in the celebrations by taking out a rally on the Krishna river by tying TDP flags to their boats.

NDA leaders arranged flexis and banners with the portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan along the way to the venue of the swearing-in at Kesarapalle.

