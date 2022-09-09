Vijayawada: Officials verify ration kits at anganwadi centres

Implementation of YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Take Home Ration schemes reviewed

Officials going round an exhibition at an anganwadi centre as part of the ‘Poshan Mahotsav’ , in NTR district on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGMENT

The officials of women development and child welfare and health departments, State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), ward and village secretariats celebrated the ‘Poshan Mahotsav’ anganwadi centres on Friday. They enquired about implementation of the YSR Sampoorna Poshana and Take Home Ration (THR) schemes.

The Central government has announced the ‘Poshan Maah’ (Nutrition Month) from September 1 to 30. More than 10 departments of State and Central governments are participating in the ‘Poshan Mahotsavams’, said NTR District Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Project Director G. Uma Devi.

“Teams of officers including SCPCR, WD&CW, Health, MSKs and teachers are visiting anganwadi centres and schools across the State. The teams will observe the implementation of mid-day meal, THR and YSR Sampoorna Poshana schemes,” said SCPCR Chairman K. Appa Rao.

The team, which visited the anganwadi centre at Lambadipeta on Friday and inspected the ration and the nutritious food being supplied for children, pregnant and lactating women. Anganwadi staff B. Yella Rani said that 26 children, 20 pregnant women and 14 lactating mothers are being provided with food at the centre.

Child Development Project Officer (CEPO) G. Mangamma said six items—1 kg flattened rice (Atukulu), 1 kg raagi flour, soughum flour (jonna pindi), 250 grams of jaggery, chikkies and 250 grams of dry dates—were being distributed in the YSR Sampoorna Poshana kits for pregnant women.

Anganwadi teacher G. Sowjanya said 1.5 litre of milk, and 25 eggs were being supplied under the THR to children aged between seven months and three years. Besides, ‘Balamrutam’ was being given to all children, she said.

Mr. Appa Rao enquired about the quality of mid-day meals. The anganwadi staff said that rice, dal, egg and milk, along with different curries, were being supplied daily as per the menu.

Ms. Uma Devi asked the anganwadi staff to check the quality of the items and milk being supplied in the kits. Later, the officials went round an exhibition on ‘Poshan Mashotavam’.