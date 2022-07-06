Vijayawada: NTR Police appoints nodal officer for animal protection

July 06, 2022 23:32 IST

In an attempt to prevent cases pertaining to cruelty against animals, the NTR District Police have appointed a Circle Inspector, as the nodal officer to protect animals.

Following the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, the NTR District Commissionerate has appointed J.R.K. Hanish as the nodal officer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People may contact Mr. Harish by dialling 9346916963 toregister complaints pertaining to cruelty against animals, smuggling or sacrifices . Details of the informants would be kept confidential, the police said in a release.