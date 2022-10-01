Vijayawada named cleanest State capital

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 01, 2022 22:59 IST

The city has been adjudged the ‘Cleanest State/National Capital or UT’ in the Swachh Survekshan 2022 rankings announced on Saturday.

The city also bagged fifth place among the clean cities with more than one lakh population in the national level Swachh rankings. Last year, the city bagged the third place.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi along with Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh received the award from President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

The city was adjudged best in door-to-door garbage collection, maintaining public toilets, residential areas, drainage system and other categories.

